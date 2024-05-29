Waste Management (WM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The latest trading session saw Waste Management (WM) ending at $204.16, denoting a -1.11% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 0.75% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Waste Management in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.87%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.41 billion, reflecting a 5.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

WM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $21.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.09% and +5.49%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.98% higher. Right now, Waste Management possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Waste Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.49 of its industry.

We can also see that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Waste Removal Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

