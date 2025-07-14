Waste Management (WM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Waste Management (WM) ended the recent trading session at $229.30, demonstrating a +1.46% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

The stock of garbage and recycling hauler has fallen by 4.44% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Waste Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 28, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.89, signifying a 3.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.35 billion, up 17.52% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.58 per share and a revenue of $25.54 billion, indicating changes of +4.84% and +15.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Waste Management. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% decrease. At present, Waste Management boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Waste Management is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.07 of its industry.

Investors should also note that WM has a PEG ratio of 2.99 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Waste Removal Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.6.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

