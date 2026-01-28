Waste Management (WM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Waste Management (WM) reported revenue of $6.31 billion, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.93, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.39 billion, representing a surprise of -1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company : 7.1% compared to the 8.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 7.1% compared to the 8.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Volume - As a % of Total Company : 0.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company : 3.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 3.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Acquisitions - As a % of Total Company : 4.3% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.3% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Divestitures - As a % of Total Company : -0.3% compared to the -0% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -0.3% compared to the -0% average estimate based on three analysts. Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total average yield - As a % of Total Company : 2.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.

: 2.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.8%. Net Operating revenues- WM Healthcare Solutions : $615 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $615.55 million.

: $615 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $615.55 million. Net Operating revenues- WM Renewable Energy : $157 million versus $149.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +68.8% change.

: $157 million versus $149.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +68.8% change. Net Operating revenues- Recycling Processing and Sales : $355 million versus $360.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change.

: $355 million versus $360.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change. Net Operating revenues- Corporate and Other: $6 million versus $5.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

Here is how Waste Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Waste Management have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

