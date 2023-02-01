Waste Management (WM) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Waste Management Inc. WM reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.30 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5% but improved 3.2% year over year. Total revenues of $4.94 billion also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7% but increased 5.5% year over year.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

The Collection segment recorded revenues of $3.39 billion, up 13% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The Landfill segment’s top line grew 9.2% year over year to $1.2 billion. Total revenues in the Transfer segment were up 3% to $541 million.

The Recycling segment’s revenues dropped 24.7% to $360 million. Other businesses’ revenues totaled $620 million, up 8.6% year over year.

Waste Management, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

Adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.36 billion increased 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin rose to 27.5% from 26.7% in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating income came in at $814 million, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating income margin surged to 16.5% from 15.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Waste Management exited fourth-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $351 million compared with $137 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $14.6 billion compared with $13.8 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

WM generated $1.05 billion of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, while capital expenditures were $623 million. Free cash flow was $196 million.

During the reported quarter, Waste Management returned $705 million to its shareholders, including $266 million through cash dividends and $439 million through share repurchases.

Currently, Waste Management carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2023 Outlook

The company has unveiled its outlook for 2023.

Total revenue growth is expected to be between 4% and 5.5%, which includes organic revenue growth of nearly 5.5% from the collection and disposal business.

Adjusted operating EBITDA is expected in the range of $5.825-$5.975 billion.

Free cash flow is estimated to be between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion.

Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed.

Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 10% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings (excluding 84 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.