Waste Management (WM) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Waste Management Inc. WM reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and improved 23.8% year over year. Total revenues of $5.08 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 8.8% year over year.

Over the past year, shares of Waste Management have gained 6.4% against a 7.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.



The Collection segment recorded revenues of $3.39 billion, up 13% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The Landfill segment’s top line grew 9.1% year over year to $1.2 billion. Total revenues in the Transfer segment were up 2.2% to $562 million. The recycling segment’s revenues dropped 9.5% to $420 million. Other businesses’ revenues totaled $614 million, up 11.4% year over year.

Adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.45 billion increased 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin rose to 28.6% from 28.1% in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating income came in at $950 million, up 19.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating income margin fell to 18.7% from 17% in the year-ago quarter.

Waste Management exited third-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $137 million compared with $894 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $13.8 billion compared with $14 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

WM generated $1.18 billion of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, while capital expenditures were $547 million. Free cash flow was $432 million.

During the reported quarter, Waste Management returned $808 million to its shareholders, including $541 million through cash dividends and $267 million through share repurchases.

