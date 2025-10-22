Waste Management (WM) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management (WM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. Revenues are expected to be $6.49 billion, up 15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Waste Management metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- WM Renewable Energy' should arrive at $129.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +48.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Recycling Processing and Sales' will reach $395.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Corporate and Other' to reach $5.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company' of 15.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company' will reach 4.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.7%.

Over the past month, shares of Waste Management have returned -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, WM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.