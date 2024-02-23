Waste Management (WM) Price Target Increased by 14.20% to 214.21

The average one-year price target for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has been revised to 214.21 / share. This is an increase of 14.20% from the prior estimate of 187.57 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 176.75 to a high of 241.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.99% from the latest reported closing price of 207.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WM is 0.40%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 356,778K shares. The put/call ratio of WM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 35,234K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,619K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,680K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 9.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,860K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,814K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WM by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,548K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,423K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 5,150K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,366K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WM by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Waste Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America.

