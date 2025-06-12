Waste Management (WM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Waste Management (WM) ended the recent trading session at $237.15, demonstrating a +1.22% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 5.31% outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 3.09% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Waste Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.9, reflecting a 4.4% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.36 billion, indicating a 17.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.58 per share and revenue of $25.56 billion, indicating changes of +4.84% and +15.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Waste Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Currently, Waste Management is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Waste Management is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.45.

We can additionally observe that WM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Waste Removal Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.19.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

