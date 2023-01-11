Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Waste Management (WM) closed the most recent trading day at $156.99, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 7.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Waste Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.42, up 12.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.98 billion, up 6.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. Waste Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Waste Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.92.

It is also worth noting that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

