Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Waste Management (WM) ending at $208.46, denoting a +1.82% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 0.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Waste Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.86, marking a 14.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.5 billion, up 5.82% from the year-ago period.

WM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $21.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.96% and +5.46%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Waste Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Waste Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Waste Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.28, which means Waste Management is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.67.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

