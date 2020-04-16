Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Waste Management (WM) closed at $97.55, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 5.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

WM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 1.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.75 billion, up 1.35% from the year-ago period.

WM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $15.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10% and -1.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.86% lower. WM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note WM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.76, which means WM is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.