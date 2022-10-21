Waste Management (WM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Waste Management (WM) closed the most recent trading day at $159.83, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 4.55% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 8.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Waste Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. On that day, Waste Management is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.04 billion, up 8.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $19.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.56% and +10.05%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower within the past month. Waste Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Waste Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.92.

We can also see that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Waste Removal Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



