Waste Management (WM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Waste Management (WM) closed at $106.75, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, down 28.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.51 billion, down 10.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $14.56 billion, which would represent changes of -14.55% and -5.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. WM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, WM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.72.

Also, we should mention that WM has a PEG ratio of 3.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Waste Removal Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

