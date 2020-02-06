Waste Management (WM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Waste Management (WM) closed the most recent trading day at $123.74, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 6.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 2.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.95 billion, up 2.82% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. WM is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note WM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30, so we one might conclude that WM is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Waste Removal Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.