Waste Management (WM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Waste Management (WM) closed at $149.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 1.94% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 12.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Waste Management as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Waste Management is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.45 billion, up 8.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.38 per share and revenue of $19.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.16% and +6.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. Waste Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Waste Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.35.

It is also worth noting that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Waste Removal Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

