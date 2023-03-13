Waste Management (WM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Waste Management (WM) closed at $151.24, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 3.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 5.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Waste Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Waste Management is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.87 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago period.

WM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $20.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.94% and +4.75%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Waste Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Waste Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.46.

We can also see that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

