Waste Management (WM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Waste Management (WM) closed at $155.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had lost 10.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 10.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Waste Management as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. On that day, Waste Management is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.05 billion, up 8.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $19.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.56% and +10.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Waste Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Waste Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.11.

Also, we should mention that WM has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Waste Removal Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



