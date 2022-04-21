Waste Management (WM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Waste Management (WM) closed at $161.16, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 4.58% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Waste Management as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Waste Management to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.45 billion, up 8.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.38 per share and revenue of $19.03 billion, which would represent changes of +11.16% and +6.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Waste Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Waste Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.09.

It is also worth noting that WM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.