Waste Management (WM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Waste Management (WM) closed at $169.03, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler had gained 4.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 6.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Waste Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, up 19.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.05 billion, up 8.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $19.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.77% and +10.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Waste Management should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Waste Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Waste Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.93 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.65.

Also, we should mention that WM has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



