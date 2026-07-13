Waste Management (WM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Waste Management (WM) closed the most recent trading day at $236.71, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.55%.

The garbage and recycling hauler's shares have seen an increase of 6.32% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Waste Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 28, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2, showcasing a 4.17% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.7 billion, showing a 4.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.15 per share and revenue of $26.51 billion, indicating changes of +8.67% and +5.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Waste Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% downward. At present, Waste Management boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Waste Management is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.11.

Also, we should mention that WM has a PEG ratio of 2.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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