Waste Management trims Advanced Disposal offer to $2.8 bln

June 24 (Reuters) - Waste Management Inc on Wednesday lowered its bid to buy smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc to $2.8 billion from $3 billion.

Under terms of the deal, the waste management services provider will acquire all shares of Advanced Disposal for $30.30 apiece in cash, down from its earlier offer of $33.15 per share.

