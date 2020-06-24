US Markets
WM

Waste Management trims Advanced Disposal offer to $2.8 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Waste Management Inc on Wednesday lowered its bid to buy smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc to $2.8 billion from $3 billion.

June 24 (Reuters) - Waste Management Inc on Wednesday lowered its bid to buy smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc to $2.8 billion from $3 billion.

Under terms of the deal, the waste management services provider will acquire all shares of Advanced Disposal for $30.30 apiece in cash, down from its earlier offer of $33.15 per share. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;)) Keywords: ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES M&A/WASTE MANAGEMENT (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WM ADSW

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular