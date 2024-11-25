Waste Management Stock Rises 31% in a Year: What You Should Know

Waste Management, Inc. WM has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 31%, closely aligning with its industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 32.5% and 30.9% growth, respectively.

Steady Revenues, Acquisitions and Dividends Diving WM Stock

Although we typically dispose of waste, the reverse often holds for stocks of companies that manage waste. Waste Management exemplifies this dynamic, offering steady returns and low volatility that appeal to long-term investors. As a leader in the waste management industry, WM benefits from a stable demand for its services, which are essential regardless of economic conditions.

The company’s robust waste collection, recycling, and disposal infrastructurecreates a steady revenue stream, making it a dependable investment option during market fluctuations. Additionally, WM has embraced sustainability initiatives and innovation, such as converting landfill gas into renewable energy, which solidifies its growth prospects and positions it as a leader in the green economy. These efforts align with global shifts toward environmentally responsible practices, attracting ESG-focused investors.

Waste Management recently completedits previously announced Stericycle acquisition. This move represents one of the largest acquisitions in the waste management space and will reinforce WM's position as one of the largest waste collectors in the United States. The acquisition adds complementary business platforms to enhance WM’s comprehensive waste and environmental solutions.

Waste Management has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to rewarding its shareholders, maintaining a consistent dividend payment record since 1998. This consistency has persisted despite fluctuations in the company’s cash position, underscoring its dedication to creating long-term value for investors. The company has paid $970 million, $1.1 billion and $1.14 billion in dividends during 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Waste Management currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks are RB Global, Inc. RBA and EVERTEC EVTC.

RB Global carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

RBA has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.6%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.3%, on average.

EVERTEC carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.6%. EVTC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.

