Waste Management Stock Rises 16% YTD: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Waste Management, Inc. WM shares have gained 16% year to date, outpacing the industry's 8% growth.

Key competitors have seen mixed results, with Republic Services RSG rising 21% and Clean Harbors CLH declining 13%. Amid this consolidation, let’s analyze WM’s performance and determine whether it’s the right time to invest.

WM: A Blend of Sustainability, Stability and Growth

WM has demonstrated consistent revenue growth, leveraging its recession-resistant business model. Waste management remains an essential service, ensuring steady cash flows despite economic fluctuations. The company’s extensive waste collection, recycling and disposal infrastructure strengthens its revenue base, making it a reliable investment.

WM is also a leader in sustainability, investing in initiatives such as converting landfill gas into renewable energy. These efforts align with global environmental goals and attract ESG-focused investors. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% in revenues and operating income from 2020 to 2024, WM continues to deliver solid financial performance.

The company’s disciplined pricing strategy and cost control measures help maintain strong profit margins. By optimizing operations and leveraging technology, WM enhances service efficiency while managing expenses effectively.

WM’s Reliable Dividend History

WM has consistently rewarded shareholders with dividends since 1998. Despite fluctuations in cash flow, the company remains committed to returning value to investors. Dividend payments stood at $1.1 billion in 2022 and 2023, increasing to $1.2 billion in 2024.

Strategic Expansion: The Stericycle Acquisition

WM’s acquisition of Stericycle strengthens its position in the growing medical waste industry. The deal is expected to be accretive within a year, generating more than $125 million in annual run-rate synergies. By expanding its service offerings, WM enhances its competitive edge and broadens its waste management solutions.

WM Stock Appears Overvalued

Despite strong fundamentals, WM’s valuation remains elevated. The stock trades at a trailing 12-month Enterprise Value/EBITDA ratio of 17.69X, exceeding the industry average of 13.77X. Its forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio is 3.62X, compared to the industry average of 2.83X.

WM: A Clear Hold Recommendation

WM is a solid long-term investment supported by consistent revenue growth, sustainable business practices, and shareholder-friendly policies. Its recession-resistant model and strategic acquisitions bolster growth prospects. However, the stock appears overvalued, limiting near-term upside. Given its current valuation, WM is best held for long-term stability and dividends, with investors awaiting better entry points for further accumulation.

WM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

