Waste Management Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc. (WM) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Feb. 2, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.wm.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 877-710-6139 (US) or 706-643-7398 (International) with passcode 4865157.

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, and enter passcode 4865157.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.