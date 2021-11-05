Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Waste Management's (NYSE:WM) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Waste Management:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$3.0b ÷ (US$29b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Waste Management has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.8% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

NYSE:WM Return on Capital Employed November 5th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Waste Management compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Waste Management.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 37% in that time. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Waste Management has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Waste Management has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 167% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Like most companies, Waste Management does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Waste Management isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

