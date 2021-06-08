Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 145% Total Return On Their Investment

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 122% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 15% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 7.1% in 90 days).

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Waste Management managed to grow its earnings per share at 7.7% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 17% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:WM Earnings Per Share Growth June 8th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Waste Management's TSR for the last 5 years was 145%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Waste Management provided a TSR of 28% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 20% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Waste Management better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Waste Management .

We will like Waste Management better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

