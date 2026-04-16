Waste Management Market Aids Republic Services Amid Low Liquidity

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is benefiting from an expanding North American solid waste management market. The rising popularity of electric vehicles further reduces its fleet emissions and positions it favorably in the market. Strong shareholder-friendly policies are an added advantage.

However, low liquidity and heightened competition within the solid waste industry put pressure on profitability and scalability.

How is RSG Faring?

Republic Services gains from increasing waste generation demand, driven by rapid urbanization in North America. The surge in urban population across the United States and Canada and the rising adoption of zero-waste initiatives and industrial growth across the region are contributing to a rise in commercial and industrial waste. This favorable market force boosts the company’s top line.

Republic Services, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Republic Services, Inc. revenue-ttm | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

The company’s strategy to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) significantly lowers its environmental impact through reduced fleet emissions. Partnerships for electric trucks, alongside RSG’s existing 52 EVs and 22 charging facilities, are expected to extract further benefits. The company is planning to deploy EVs across its fleet, capitalizing on the potential to expand and enhance its market position as the technology advances.

RSG consistently rewards its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. It paid dividends of $738 million, $687 million, $650 million and $592.9 million, while repurchasing shares worth $870 million, $482 million, $261.8 million and $203.5 million, in 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to return value to shareholders and instill their confidence in the business.

Meanwhile, Republic Services faces significant competition from large national waste management companies, multiple municipalities, and other regional and smaller companies. This competition fuels innovation across the industry while driving pricing pressures. The requirement to invest in technology and talent increases the difficulty of balancing growth and profitability with its competitors.

RSG’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the second-quarter fiscal 2026 was 0.64, lower than the industry average of 1. A current ratio below 1 often indicates that the company may not be well-positioned to pay off its short-term obligations.

Recently, RSG reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results. It earned a profit of $1.76 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7% and increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4.1 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.8% but rose 2.2% year over year.

Republic Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Players

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 11.2% year over year. WCN’s revenues of $2.4 billion met the consensus estimate and grew 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Equifax Inc. EFX posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Equifax’s adjusted earnings were $2.09 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% but declining 1.4% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and grew 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.