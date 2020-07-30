Waste Management Issues Update On 2020 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Waste Management, Inc. (WM) said, for fiscal 2020, total revenue is expected to decline between 4% and 5% when compared to 2019. The company now expects adjusted operating EBITDA margin to be in the range of 28.0% to 28.5%, or flat to down 50 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Capital expenditures are projected to be between $1.55 and $1.65 billion

The company expects to generate free cash flow approaching $2 billion in 2020, exclusive of transaction and advisory costs incurred for the acquisition of Advanced Disposal.

Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.88, compared to $1.11, a year ago. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.81, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenues were $3.56 billion compared to $3.95 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

