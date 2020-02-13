Waste Management Issues FY20 Outlook; To Boost Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, environmental solutions company Waste Management, Inc. (WM) initiated its guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now adjusted operating EBITDA between $4.56 billion and $4.66 billion, and free cash flow between $2.15 billion and $2.25 billion.

The company said internal revenue growth from yield on the collection and disposal business is expected to be about 2.5 percent and internal revenue growth from volume is expected to be about 1.5 percent.

The Board of Directors has indicated its intention to increase the dividend by $0.13 per share to $2.18 on an annual basis for an approximate annual cost of $920 million. The Board must separately approve and declare each dividend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.