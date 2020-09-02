Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.545 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $113.64, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WM was $113.64, representing a -10.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.79 and a 33.16% increase over the 52 week low of $85.34.

WM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) and Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN). WM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.78. Zacks Investment Research reports WM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.95%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

iShares Trust (USMV)

iShares, Inc. (ACWV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 18.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WM at 10.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.