Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WM was $119.6, representing a -4.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.56 and a 40.15% increase over the 52 week low of $85.34.

WM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) and Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN). WM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports WM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.19%, compared to an industry average of 18.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

iShares Trust (USMV)

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 23.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WM at 9.65%.

