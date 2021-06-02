Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $140.07, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WM was $140.07, representing a -3.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.54 and a 39.44% increase over the 52 week low of $100.45.

WM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) and Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL). WM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.66. Zacks Investment Research reports WM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.96%, compared to an industry average of 20%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WM as a top-10 holding:

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (WWOW)

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (VTRN)

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (VETS)

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

iShares Trust (USMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VETS with an increase of 27.17% over the last 100 days. WWOW has the highest percent weighting of WM at 2.5%.

