Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.545 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.64, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WM was $119.64, representing a -5.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.79 and a 40.19% increase over the 52 week low of $85.34.

WM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) and Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN). WM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.54. Zacks Investment Research reports WM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.92%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

iShares Trust (USMV)

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV)

iShares, Inc. (ACWV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 28.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WM at 9.51%.

