Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $160.67, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WM was $160.67, representing a -4.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $168.04 and a 47.26% increase over the 52 week low of $109.11.

WM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) and Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL). WM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports WM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.16%, compared to an industry average of 17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)

VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVOL with an increase of 7.33% over the last 100 days. IDU has the highest percent weighting of WM at 6.08%.

