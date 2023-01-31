Waste Management Inc Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $499 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $506 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $537 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $4.94 billion from $4.68 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $499 Mln. vs. $506 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $4.94 Bln vs. $4.68 Bln last year.

