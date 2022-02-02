Waste Management Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $506 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $528 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $4.68 billion from $4.07 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $506 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q4): $4.68 Bln vs. $4.07 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.