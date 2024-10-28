Waste Management Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $760 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $663 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $790 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $5.609 billion from $5.198 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $760 Mln. vs. $663 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.88 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.609 Bln vs. $5.198 Bln last year.

