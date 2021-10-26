Waste Management Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $538 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $390 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $530 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $4.67 billion from $3.86 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $530 Mln. vs. $465 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q3): $4.67 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.

