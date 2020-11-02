Waste Management Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $390 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $495 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $465 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $3.86 billion from $3.97 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $465 Mln. vs. $502 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q3): $3.86 Bln vs. $3.97 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.