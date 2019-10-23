Waste Management Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Waste Management Inc (WM):

-Earnings: $495 million in Q3 vs. $499 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.16 in Q3 vs. $1.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $502 million or $1.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.14 per share -Revenue: $3.97 billion in Q3 vs. $3.82 billion in the same period last year.

