Markets
WM

Waste Management Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Waste Management Inc (WM):

-Earnings: $495 million in Q3 vs. $499 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.16 in Q3 vs. $1.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $502 million or $1.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.14 per share -Revenue: $3.97 billion in Q3 vs. $3.82 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WM

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular