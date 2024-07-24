News & Insights

Markets
WM

Waste Management Inc Q2 Profit Advances, But Misses Estimates

July 24, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $680 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $615 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $5.4 billion from $5.1 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $680 Mln. vs. $615 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.69 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.4 Bln vs. $5.1 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.