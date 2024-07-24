Waste Management Inc Q2 Profit Advances, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $680 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $615 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $5.4 billion from $5.1 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

