Waste Management Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $708 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $533 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $706 million or $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $5.16 billion from $4.89 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $708 Mln. vs. $533 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.75 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.16 Bln vs. $4.89 Bln last year.

