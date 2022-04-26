Waste Management Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $513 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $540 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $4.66 billion from $4.11 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $513 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.23 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $4.66 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.

