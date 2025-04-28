Waste Management Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $637 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $708 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $673 million or $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $6.018 billion from $5.159 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

