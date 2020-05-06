Markets
Waste Management Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $361 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $347 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $395M or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $3.73 billion from $3.70 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $395M. vs. $402 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $3.73 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year.

