Waste Management Expects Significant Decline In 2020 Revenue From Planned Levels

(RTTNews) - Waste Management, Inc. (WM) said the company is suspending its 2020 financial guidance due to the unprecedented impact of, and uncertainty created by, the COVID-19 pandemic. The company projects a significant decrease in 2020 revenue from planned levels as a result of COVID-19, driven by volume declines in its landfill and industrial and commercial collection businesses.

First quarter adjusted net income per share was $0.93, compared to $0.94, a year ago. Revenues were $3.73 billion compared to $3.70 billion, last year.

The company has temporarily suspended share repurchases for the foreseeable future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.