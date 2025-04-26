WASTE MANAGEMENT Earnings Preview: Recent $WM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WASTE MANAGEMENT ($WM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,303,210,361 and earnings of $1.69 per share.

WASTE MANAGEMENT Insider Trading Activity

WASTE MANAGEMENT insiders have traded $WM stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C JR FISH (Pres, Chief Executive Officer) sold 44,405 shares for an estimated $10,143,620

JOHN J MORRIS (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,846 shares for an estimated $4,456,764 .

. DEVINA A RANKIN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,645 shares for an estimated $2,388,107 .

. TARA J. HEMMER (SVP & Chief Sustainability Off) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,363 shares for an estimated $1,874,936 .

. MICHAEL J. WATSON (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $1,809,614 .

. RAFAEL CARRASCO (SVP of Enterprise Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,621 shares for an estimated $1,268,859 .

. JOHN A. CARROLL (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,507 shares for an estimated $339,754 .

. JOHNSON VARKEY (SVP-Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,002 shares for an estimated $223,285 .

. CHARLES C BOETTCHER (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,870

MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 310 shares for an estimated $66,795

KIMBERLY G. STITH (SVP - Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 249 shares for an estimated $55,702 .

. CHRISTOPHER P. DESANTIS (SVP Operations - East) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245 shares for an estimated $54,639 .

. DONALD J SMITH (Sr. VP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 234 shares for an estimated $52,158.

WASTE MANAGEMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 981 institutional investors add shares of WASTE MANAGEMENT stock to their portfolio, and 794 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WASTE MANAGEMENT Government Contracts

We have seen $4,946 of award payments to $WM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

WASTE MANAGEMENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

WASTE MANAGEMENT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $225.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $228.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Devin Dodge from BMO Capital set a target price of $220.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $225.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $250.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Michael Feniger from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 10/29/2024

