Markets
WM

Waste Management Boosts FY22 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, environmental solutions company Waste Management, Inc. (WM) raised its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, total company revenue growth is expected to be approximately 10 percent, an increase of 400 basis points from the midpoint of prior guidance.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 8.1 percent to $19.38 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular