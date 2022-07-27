Waste Management Boosts FY22 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, environmental solutions company Waste Management, Inc. (WM) raised its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, total company revenue growth is expected to be approximately 10 percent, an increase of 400 basis points from the midpoint of prior guidance.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 8.1 percent to $19.38 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.