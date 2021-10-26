Waste Management Boost FY21 Revenue Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, environmental solutions company Waste Management, Inc. (WM) raised its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company raised its revenue growth guidance to a range of 17.0 to 17.5 percent from the prior forecast for a 15.5 to 16.0 percent growth.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 16.0 percent to $17.66 billion for the year.

Further, adjusted operating EBITDA is still expected to be between $5.0 billion and $5.1 billion and free cash flow is still projected to be between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion.

"Our solid results put us on track to meet our full-year financial targets despite accelerating cost inflation," said Jim Fish, WM's President and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.