Waste disposal firm Republic Services to buy rival US Ecology in $2.2 bln deal

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Waste disposal company Republic Services Inc RSG.N said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival US Ecology Inc ECOL.O in an all-cash deal valued at $2.2 billion, including net debt.

Republic's offer of $48 per share represents a 33.6% premium to US Ecology's last close on Friday.

The deal would help Republic expand its footprint across the United States and Canada and be accretive to its adjusted earnings and free cash flow, the company said.

Shares of US Ecology rose about 28% premarket, while those of Republic remained flat.

Republic said it intends to finance the transaction using existing and new sources of debt.

